Scranton Region Antique Car Club donates to Allied Services

- Submitted photo

Representatives from the Scranton Region Antique Car Club (SRACC) presented Allied Services Integrated Health System with a $1,500 donation to benefit children and adults with disabilities. The funds were raised at the club’s 47th annual car show held July 16 on the grounds of Allied Services’ Corporate Center in Clarks Summit. From left, first row, Bob Benjamin, director, SRACC; Jim Brogna, VP of Corporate Advancement & Communications, Allied Services; Mike Passero, Sscretary, SRACC. Second row, Neil Horvick, president, SRACC; Michael Caswell, director, SRACC; Ben Groves, vice president, SRACC; and Dan Shea, director, SRACC. Absent at the time of photo were Bill Herold, past president, SRACC; and Ron Moore, director, SRACC.​​