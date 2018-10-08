Abington-area residents in the news

Madhok -

Liam Dana enrolled at Hudson Valley

TROY, NY — Liam Dana, of Dalton, is a member of the incoming freshman class at Hudson Valley Community College. Dana will study in the Individual Studies academic program for the fall 2018 semester.

Eli Idec enrolled at St. Lawrence University

CANTON, NY — St. Lawrence University welcomed Eli H. Idec, of Tunkhannock, as a member of the Class of 2022. Idec attended Wyoming Seminary College Preparatory School.

Weaver serving as student teacher

SCRANTON — Jamie Weaver, of South Abington Township, is among 21 University of Scranton education majors serving as student teachers during the fall semester at 10 different local schools from the following nine school districts: Lackawanna Trail, Dunmore, Forest City Regional, Mid Valley, Valley View, Blue Ridge, Wayne Highlands, Western Wayne and Wyalusing Area.

A graduate special education major, Weaver is serving as a student teacher at Wyalusing Valley Elementary School in the Wyalusing Area School District.

Harris earns degree from Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, AL — Dylan Blair Harris, of Clarks Summit, received a Bachelor Arts degree from The University of Alabama during summer 2018 commencement Aug. 4.

Madhok joins Wright Center faculty

SCRANTON — Aloysius Mark Madhok, MD, PhD, joined The Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education as an Internal Medicine Residency faculty member.

He will be responsible for the teaching, research and supervision of resident physicians within The Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education.

Before joining The Wright Center, Madhok was chief resident at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, James J Peters VA Medical Center, New York, and SUNY Downstate Medical Center, New York. Madhok attended University of Nottingham, United Kingdom, and St. John’s Medical College, India.

He is a member of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh, the American Association for Cancer Research, the American Medical Association, the American College of Gastroenterology and the American Association for the Study of Liver Disease. He lives is Clarks Summit with his wife, Irena, and their two children.

Williams named scholarship semifinalist

S. ABINGTON TWP. — Katerina J. Williams, a student at Abington Heights High School, has been named as a semifinalist in the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program. National Merit Scholarship winners will be announced in four nationwide news releases beginning in April and concluding in July.

Kasperkowicz enrolled at Colgate

HAMILTON, NY — Abington Heights High School graduate Julia Kasperkowicz, of Clarks Summit, is a member of the Colgate University Class of 2022.

Wilkerson enrolled at Hamilton College

CLINTON, NY — Samantha Wilkerson, of Clarks Summit, recently matriculated as a first-year student at Hamilton College. Wilkerson, a graduate of Abington Heights High School, was selected from a pool of 6,240 applicants to the college and joins a class of 482.

