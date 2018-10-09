Community calendar for the week of Oct. 10, 2018

REMINDERS

South Abington Township Fall Leaf Collection, Oct. 27 and Nov. 10. 25 free bags per home. Bags can be picked up at the township building from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, beginning Oct. 15. Place bags out the night before both pick-up dates. Info: 570-586-2111.

Insulin Pump Support Group, 6 to 8:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Are you using or thinking of using an insulin pump to manage your diabetes? Join insulin pump users in a group setting to share and talk about your experiences.

NAMI Mental Health Support Group, 6 to 7:30 p.m. the last Tuesday of each month at the Wyoming County Special Needs Association (the log cabin building), 636 Route 29 North, Tunkhannock. Open to people with mental health issues, as well as family members and caregivers.

Alzheimer’s Association of Greater PA support group meetings, 7 to 8 p.m. the last Tuesday of every month at Elan Gardens, 465 Venard Road, Clarks Summit. Info: call Rhonda Fallk at 570-585-8099 or Rita Fenton at 570-586-0179.

BUS TRIPS

Abington Senior Center trip to Penn’s Peak, Oct. 30. Cost: $85, includes dinner, show, and bus. The trip is to see Bill Haley’s Comets. Info/register: 570-586-8996.

Abington Senior Center trip to Mt. Airy casino, Nov. 8 to see Queens of Country Music. There is a $15 rebate and buffet. Call 570-586-8996 for details.

BOOK SALES, MARKETS & VENDOR FAIRS

Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 12 and 13 at Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Dr., Clarks Summit. Baked goods and lunch will be available. Clothing, household items, toys. Featuring Grandma’s Attic with antiques, collectibles and furniture, and Grandpa’s Garage featuring tools and outdoor items. Half-price sale, excluding Grandma’s Attic, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct 13.

Book and Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Dalton Community Library, 113 E. Main St. A large selection of adult and juvenile fiction and nonfiction books will be available at low prices, plus an unusual selection of magazines, paperbacks, recordings and some surprise items. Baked goods will also be available for purchase. Donations for the book sale are accepted year round. Info: 570-563-2014.

FOOD SALES & MEAL FUNDRAISERS

Chicken-n-Biscuit or Ham Dinner, 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 17 at Clifford United Methodist Church, Main Street Clifford. Cost: $9.95. The meal includes the dinner, a drink and a dessert. Take-out or dine-in options available.

CLASSES, WORKSHOPS & LECTURES

PowerPoint – Beyond the Basics, 6 p.m. Oct. 15, 22, and 29 at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Lisa Imbrioco will review the basics of PowerPoint, then work on inserting new slides, selecting designs, picking backgrounds, applying animation and transitions. Cost: $25. Info: www.GatheringPlaceCS.org.

Risotto!, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Chef Paula Lamberton will instruct in preparing classic Northern Italian Risotto, two vegetable risottos and one seafood risotto. Cost: $35. Info: www.GatheringPlaceCS.org.

Crochet an Oversized Chunky Scarf, 7 p.m. Oct. 16, 23 and 30 at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Learn the basics of crochet with Kristina Laurito and create a luxurious, extra bulky large scarf. Cost: $25. Info: www.GatheringPlaceCS.org,

CHILDREN’S & TEENS’ EVENTS

Trunk or Treat, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Dr., Clarks Summit. Enjoy treats, games, crafts, snacks and a hayride.

Trunk or Treat, 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27 at Clarks Green Assembly of God, 204 South Abington Road. The free event will feature bounce houses, pony rides, Aly’s balloons, a petting zoo, candy, special gifts, and more. Info: 570-586-8286.

OTHER COMMUNITY EVENTS

Humane Society of Wyoming County Rabies Clinic, 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 13 at the Department of Agriculture Building, Route 92, Tunkhannock. Cost: $8 per shot (cash only) for dogs and cats. Dr. Colin Jeschke of the Abington Veterinary Center will be administering the vaccinations. For safety reasons, all pets must be leashed or individually caged. Bring the pet’s most recent rabies vaccination certificate, if available. The clinic is open to pets from all counties. Info: 570-836-4745.

Endless Mountains Pilot’s Association Young Eagles Rally, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 13 at Seaman’s Airport, Windsock Lane and Seamans Road, Factoryville. Free airplane rides will be offered to kids ages 8 to 17. A parent or legal guardian must be present. Info: 570-840-0703.

Keystone College Armed Forces Club Car Show, noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 13 in the main parking lot on campus. The show is open to daily drivers, motorcycles, and classic and antique vehicles. Cost: $5 to enter vehicles. The event for visitors. Info: cbartkus@keystone.edu or kherring@keystone.edu. Rain date: Oct. 14.

Clarks Summit Fire Company Open House, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 13 at the fire house, 321 Bedford St. The event will include free truck rides, live demonstrations, volunteering info, station and truck tours, raffle baskets, games, a visit from Smokey Bear, and more.

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or news@theabingtonjournal.com.

