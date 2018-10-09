Clarks Summit Borough Council approves police chaplain on yearly basis

CLARKS SUMMIT — Members of Clarks Summit Borough Council, on the recommendation of police chief Chris Yarns and mayor Herman Johnson, voted to approve pastor Glenn Amos as a police chaplain on a year-to-year basis during a regular meeting Oct. 3.

Amos, who has been a resident of the borough for 28 years and is the lead pastor at Heritage Baptist Church, has served as chaplain in the borough since March when he was appointed on a six-month probationary period.

“I think it’s worked out very well,” Yarns said. “I was a little skeptical in the beginning about how the (officers) would receive him. In the beginning, they were guarded but now they’re finding he is someone they can go to. He’s absorbed himself into the department and I get a lot of positive feedback.”

Johnson also believes Amos is an asset to the police department.

“He’s been on several calls where he helped citizens of the borough in tough situation,” Johnson said.

The borough is in need of a new tax collector after Kathy Drake, who previously held the position, passed away Oct. 1.

According to borough solicitor Kevin Hayes, the council has 30 days to fill the vacancy. If it is not filled within 30 days, the vacancy board, consisting of members of the council, excluding the mayor, and vacancy board chairman Jim Klein.

Members of the council plan to appoint an interim candidate during a work session meeting Oct. 30.

The person appointed to the position will serve until the end of next year.

Candidates must be a Clarks Summit resident of at least one year, a registered elector and eligible to be bonded.

In the meantime, members of the council voted to delegate the duties associated with tax collection to borough manager Virginia Kehoe in conjunction with the chief financial officer of the Abington Heights School District.

In other business:

• More than 200 tires were recycled by the borough during a recent event which result in a profit of $463.

• The borough submitted applications for a $100,000 Local Share Account grant for the purchase of police vehicles and a $200,000 Local Share Account grant for borough office renovations.

