Factoryville Borough Council members to hold meeting about rental ordinance

FACTORYVILLE — Council Vice President Bill Edwards announced a special meeting, open to the public, will be held at 5 p.m. Oct. 25 for residents and landlords to discuss concerns with the borough’s proposed rental maintenance ordinance, during a regular meeting Oct. 10. Voting on the ordinance was tabled until at least the Nov. 14 meeting.

Per Borough Solicitor Paul Litwin, the ordinance would require landlords to obtain a license to rent to anybody, not just college students. In order to get a license, landlords would need to have the place inspected and it would need to meet the standards of the International Property Maintenance Code.

“It’s a uniform code that a lot of municipalities throughout the United State and other countries have adopted,” Litwin said. “The rental ordinance is trying to establish minimum standards. Some landlords have not been keeping their properties up.

“The idea is to improve living conditions for everybody in the borough.”

Litwin added there are some things in the ordinance, as it’s written now, that put some responsibility on tenants including occupancy limits for the units.

Mayor Gary Evans believes the proposed ordinance, if passed, would improve the aesthetics of the borough.

“There are several places on College Avenue that have been below standards, which lowers property values in our town,” Evans said. “This is the best thing we can do going forward.”

Members of council voted to approve a garbage ordinance and amendments to the property maintenance code during the Oct. 10 meeting.

