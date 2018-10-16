Arts and entertainment calendar for the week of Oct. 17

CALLS FOR ARTISTS

Northern Tier Symphony Meet-and-Greet, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Tunkhannock Middle School Auditorium, 200 Franklin Avenue. Bring your instrument and play along with the Northern Tier Symphony at their open rehearsal. Strings welcome and all instruments are invited. Instruments will be provided by the orchestra. Info: 570 289-1090.

VISUAL ARTS

Xposed: The Body as Art, 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Abington Community Library, Clarks Summit. Philadelphia native Susan Summerton, a doctor, educator, artist and public speaker, will share her story and inspiration during a free community presentation. Guests will also take part in a Q & A session. Summerton’s art will be on display at the library during October.

PERFORMING ARTS

Jewish Federation NEPA 2019 UJA Campaign Event featuring Ventriloquist John Pizzi, 8:15 p.m. Oct. 20 at JCC Koppelman Auditorium, 601 Jefferson Ave., Scranton. Cost: $20 adults, $10 kids 12 and under, $100 table for eight. Tickets: 570-961-2300, ext. 4 or https://bit.ly/2RrIZyJ.

Jeremy the Illusionist, 10:30 a.m. Oct. 21 at Waverly Community Church, 101 Carbondale Road. The free event will take place during the Sunday morning celebration service. The magic acts will include live doves appearing from nowhere, unbelievable card tricks, scarf tricks, comedy acts and more.

CHI-RHO Singers Concert, 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Dr., Clarks Summit. No admission charge, but a free will offering will be taken. Info: 570-587-3026.

“Love Songs,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at St. Nicholas R. C. Church in Wilkes-Barre and 4 p.m. Oct. 28 at First Presbyterian Church in Clarks Summit. Presented by Arcadia Chorale, the program is an exploration of the rich tradition of songs about love: the pursuit of love, the joy of love found, and the heartbreak of love lost. Tickets for the Oct. 27 performance are $15 general admission, $12 for seniors and WVIA members, and free for students. Admission to the Oct. 28 performance, which is presented as part of the Arts at First Presbyterian arts series, is free, and a free-will offering will be taken.

“A Bad Year for Tomatoes,” 8 p.m. Nov. 1-3 and 2 p.m. Nov. 4 at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Rd., Scranton. Presented by Actors Circle and directed by Art Walsh, the production is described as a lighthearted farce with a touch of slapstick. Written by John Patrick. Tickets: $12 General, $10 Seniors, $8 Students. Reservations: 570-342-9707 or tickets@actorscircle.com.

“The God Box, A Daughter’s Story,” 7 p.m. Nov. 8 at The Theater at North, 1539 N. Main Ave., Scranton. The one-woman play will benefit Hospice of the Sacred Heart programs and services. The show is co-written and performed by Mary Lou Quinlan, the author of the book that inspired the play, New York Times bestseller “The God Box,” the story of her discovery of her mother’s “God Boxes” filled with hundreds of private petitions on torn pages and Post-its. Tickets: $25 – available at TheTheaterAtNorth.org, at the box office Monday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, 3 to 6 p.m. or Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or by calling 877-987-6487.

“Boy Meets Girl,” 8 p.m. Nov. 29-Dec. 1 and Dec. 6-8, and 2 p.m. Dec. 2 and 9 at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Rd., Scranton. Presented by Actors Circle and directed by Lou Bisignani, the production tells the story of a studio waitress who, coming into the office of a big-shot producer, announces she is going to have a baby. Written by Bella and Samuel Sewack. Tickets: $12 General, $10 Seniors, $8 Students. Reservations: 570-342-9707 or tickets@actorscircle.com. Tickets are $8 general admission and seniors, and $6 for students Nov. 29.

LITERARY ARTS

Writers Group, 7 to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday at the Dietrich Theater. For ages 18 and up. Come and read your work or listen and be inspired. Learn the craft of writing as you write toward a goal of publication. All genres and levels of writing are welcome. Cost: free. Info: 570-249-2994.

ART CLASSES & MORE

Caring Hands, 1 to 3 p.m. each Monday at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Do you knit or crochet? Join this group that creates delightful things for the library and for the less fortunate. Yarn provided.

Always In Stitches, 10 a.m. to noon each Tuesday at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Stop and see what this bunch of quilters and sewers is up to. Get involved in one of their many charitable endeavors or learn something new.

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or news@theabingtonjournal.com.

