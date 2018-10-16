Community calendar for the week of Oct. 17

REMINDERS

South Abington Township Fall Leaf Collection, Oct. 27 and Nov. 10. 25 free bags per home. Bags can be picked up at the township building from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, beginning Oct. 15. Place bags out the night before both pick-up dates. Info: 570-586-2111.

Insulin Pump Support Group, 6 to 8:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Are you using or thinking of using an insulin pump to manage your diabetes? Join insulin pump users in a group setting to share and talk about your experiences.

NAMI Mental Health Support Group, 6 to 7:30 p.m. the last Tuesday of each month at the Wyoming County Special Needs Association (the log cabin building), 636 Route 29 North, Tunkhannock. Open to people with mental health issues, as well as family members and caregivers.

Alzheimer’s Association of Greater PA support group meetings, 7 to 8 p.m. the last Tuesday of every month at Elan Gardens, 465 Venard Road, Clarks Summit. Info: call Rhonda Fallk at 570-585-8099 or Rita Fenton at 570-586-0179.

BUS TRIPS

Abington Senior Center trip to Penn’s Peak, Oct. 30. Cost: $85, includes dinner, show, and bus. The trip is to see Bill Haley’s Comets. Info/register: 570-586-8996.

Abington Senior Center trip to Mt. Airy casino, Nov. 8 to see Queens of Country Music. There is a $15 rebate and buffet. Call 570-586-8996 for details.

BOOK SALES, MARKETS & VENDOR FAIRS

Book and Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Dalton Community Library, 113 E. Main St. A large selection of adult and juvenile fiction and nonfiction books will be available at low prices, plus an unusual selection of magazines, paperbacks, recordings and some surprise items. Baked goods will also be available for purchase. Donations for the book sale are accepted year round. Info: 570-563-2014.

Abington Heights Civic League Mega Prize Bingo, 1 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Chinchilla Hose Company, South Abington Township. Each game prize will be $100 or more. Special prizes will have a value of $200 or more. Tickets: $30.

FOOD SALES & MEAL FUNDRAISERS

Chicken-n-Biscuit or Ham Dinner, 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 17 at Clifford United Methodist Church, Main Street Clifford. Cost: $9.95. The meal includes the dinner, a drink and a dessert. Take-out or dine-in options available.

CLASSES, WORKSHOPS & LECTURES

“Global Migration: Shared Responsibility and Solidarity” by Archbishop Bernardito Auza, Apostolic Nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at The University of Scranton’s McIlhenny Ballroom, DeNaples Center. Free. Info: 570-941-4419 or community@scranton.edu.

Meet the Author and Book Signing with JoAnne Kuehner, author of “Oh, for the Love of Haiti,” which chronicles 30 years of her experiences in Haiti working with “the poorest of the poor,” 5 p.m. Oct. 24 at The University of Scranton’s Kane Forum of Leahy Hall, Jefferson Avenue. Kuehner is founder of “Hope for Haiti,” an international charity that provides assistance to Haitians, particularly the children, in the areas of education, nutrition and healthcare. Free. Info: 570-941-7401 or info@scranton.edu.

CHILDREN’S & TEENS’ EVENTS

Trunk or Treat, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Dr., Clarks Summit. Enjoy treats, games, crafts, snacks and a hayride.

Trunk or Treat, 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27 at Clarks Green Assembly of God, 204 South Abington Road. The free event will feature bounce houses, pony rides, Aly’s balloons, a petting zoo, candy, special gifts, and more. Info: 570-586-8286.

OTHER COMMUNITY EVENTS

American Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Waverly Community House, 1115 North Abington Road. Whole blood and double red blood cell donations will be taken at this drive. Walk-ins are welcomed, however, you may visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767) to make an appointment. Appointments will also be taken by the main office at the Comm by calling 570-586-8191, ext. 2.

United Nations Association Northeast PA Chapter 50th Anniversary Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. Oct. 24 at St. Mary’s Center, Scranton. Cost: $25. Info: 570-262-0174.

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or news@theabingtonjournal.com.

