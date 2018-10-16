Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine to receive $1.5 million grant

SCRANTON — State Sen. John Blake (D-Lackawanna/Luzerne/Monroe) and Governor Tom Wolf announced a $1.5 million state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant for the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine (GCSOM).

GCSOM will utilize the $1.5 million RACP grant along with a $5 million gift bequeathed by late Scranton resident Gerald Halpin to renovate the former W.T. Smith Manual Arts Building adjacent to the medical college. The 23,500-sq. ft. building, constructed in 1905, will be retrofitted and upgraded to meet modern educational requirements and add classroom, office and innovation space to the GCSOM campus. The newly renovated structure will be renamed Halpin Hall in Halpin’s honor.

RACP is a commonwealth grant program administered by the Governor’s Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic and community development improvement projects. The program requires a dollar for dollar match in non-state funding in the project and all project related expenses must be incurred and satisfied in advance of approved reimbursements from the state.