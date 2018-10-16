Abington Business & Professional Association to hold Fall Fun event Oct. 27

- Submitted photo

The Abington Business & Professional Association will hold its annual Fall Fun in the Abingtons event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27 featuring live pumpkin carvings and displays, a pet and child costume parade, hay rides, a bounce house, fall goodies, trick or treating, children’s crafts and more. For a complete list of events, visit TheABPA.com. The Fall Fun in the Abingtons sponsors are, from left, Attorney Jenna Kraycer of Oliver, Price, & Rhodes; Megan Millo of Ken Pollock Alfa Romeo/Maserati; Attorney Bill Dunstone of Oliver, Price, & Rhodes; Sandra Koldjeski of Citizens Savings Bank; Attorney Alfred Weinschenk of Oliver, Price, & Rhodes; (kneeling) Pastor Paul Osborn of Heritage Baptist Church; Scott Cleveland of Heritage Baptist Church; Neil Persad of Everything Natural; Lisa Akulonis of Citizens Savings Bank; Harold Stout of Peoples Security Bank & Trust; and Rati Kanani of Kumon Clarks Summit. Absent at the time of photo was the representative from Taylor Family Dental.