Penn State Extension to host program on invasive insects

COVINGTON TWP. — Penn State Extension is having an educational session on three invasive insects that have a detrimental effect on our environment – the hemlock woolly adelgid, emerald ash borer and spotted lanternfly.

The workshop, presented by Vincent Cotrone, Penn State Extension’s Urban Forester, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22 at Lackawanna College’s Environmental Educational Center, 93 MacKenzie Road. The latest information, management tools, and how you can help to curb this issue will be addressed.

The seminar is free, but registration is required. For more information or to register, call 570-963-6842 or email LackawannaExt@psu.edu.