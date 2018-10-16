The University of Scranton to host Open House events

The University of Scranton will host two Open House events for prospective students and their families on Sunday, Oct. 21, and Sunday, Nov. 4.

Participants can learn about Scranton’s 68 undergraduate majors, meet with faculty, students, admissions counselors and financial aid representatives. Student-led campus tours will be conducted throughout the day and will include residence halls, dining halls, computer labs, science labs and academic facilities.

Representatives of student organizations, athletic teams and Scranton’s programs of excellence will also be available. The open house includes a complimentary brunch for prospective students and their families. Registration and campus tours begin at 9 a.m.