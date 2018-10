Italian flag raised in front of Lackawanna County Courthouse for October

- Submitted photo

Principals from various Italian service clubs and organizations and Lackawanna County government raised the Italian flag in the plaza in front of the county courthouse in honor of Columbus Day and to celebrate October as Italian heritage and culture month. First row, from left, Alfredo Pisa and Mary DePalma. Second row, Carlo Pisa, Danny Ricardo, Stefanie Longo, Sylvia Tagert, Guy DePalma, Ann Summa, Silvio Mele, Melanie Naro, Bob Tagert, Joe DeAntona, Mary Mararra, Tom Carlucci, Terri Pettinato, Glenn Pettinato, Marilyn Vitali, Cathy Gerard, Valerie Riggi, Mary Lou Karliak, Jim Mack, Ann Marie Longo, Carol Scrimalli, Frances Malinowski, Carmen Scrimalli, Michele and Mark McDade, and Lackawanna County Commissioner Patrick M. O’Malley.