Arts and entertainment calendar for the week of October 24

VISUAL ARTS

Xposed: The Body as Art, 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Abington Community Library, Clarks Summit. Philadelphia native Susan Summerton, a doctor, educator, artist and public speaker, will share her story and inspiration during a free community presentation. Guests will also take part in a Q & A session. Summerton’s art will be on display at the library during October.

PERFORMING ARTS

CHI-RHO Singers Concert, 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Dr., Clarks Summit. No admission charge, but a free will offering will be taken. Info: 570-587-3026.

“Love Songs,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at St. Nicholas R. C. Church in Wilkes-Barre and 4 p.m. Oct. 28 at First Presbyterian Church in Clarks Summit. Presented by Arcadia Chorale, the program is an exploration of the rich tradition of songs about love: the pursuit of love, the joy of love found, and the heartbreak of love lost. Tickets for the Oct. 27 performance are $15 general admission, $12 for seniors and WVIA members, and free for students. Admission to the Oct. 28 performance, which is presented as part of the Arts at First Presbyterian arts series, is free, and a free-will offering will be taken.

Northern Tier Symphony Fall Concert, 8 p.m. Dec. 8 at Tunkhannock Middle School, 200 Franklin Avenue. Tickets: $10 adults, $5 students. Children 12-years-old and younger admitted for free.

LITERARY ARTS

Writers Group, 7 to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday at the Dietrich Theater. For ages 18 and up. Come and read your work or listen and be inspired. Learn the craft of writing as you write toward a goal of publication. All genres and levels of writing are welcome. Cost: free. Info: 570-249-2994.

ART CLASSES & MORE

Caring Hands, 1 to 3 p.m. each Monday at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Do you knit or crochet? Join this group that creates delightful things for the library and for the less fortunate. Yarn provided.

Always In Stitches, 10 a.m. to noon each Tuesday at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Stop and see what this bunch of quilters and sewers is up to. Get involved in one of their many charitable endeavors or learn something new.

