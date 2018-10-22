Community calendar for the week of October 24

REMINDERS

South Abington Township Fall Leaf Collection, Oct. 27 and Nov. 10. 25 free bags per home. Bags can be picked up at the township building from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Place bags out the night before both pick-up dates. Info: 570-586-2111.

Insulin Pump Support Group, 6 to 8:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Are you using or thinking of using an insulin pump to manage your diabetes? Join insulin pump users in a group setting to share and talk about your experiences.

NAMI Mental Health Support Group, 6 to 7:30 p.m. the last Tuesday of each month at the Wyoming County Special Needs Association (the log cabin building), 636 Route 29 North, Tunkhannock. Open to people with mental health issues, as well as family members and caregivers.

Alzheimer’s Association of Greater PA support group meetings, 7 to 8 p.m. the last Tuesday of every month at Elan Gardens, 465 Venard Road, Clarks Summit. Info: call Rhonda Fallk at 570-585-8099 or Rita Fenton at 570-586-0179.

BUS TRIPS

Abington Senior Center trip to Penn’s Peak, Oct. 30. Cost: $85, includes dinner, show, and bus. The trip is to see Bill Haley’s Comets. Info/register: 570-586-8996.

Abington Senior Center trip to Mt. Airy casino, Nov. 8 to see Queens of Country Music. There is a $15 rebate and buffet. Call 570-586-8996 for details.

BOOK SALES, MARKETS & VENDOR FAIRS

Abington Heights Civic League Mega Prize Bingo, 1 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Chinchilla Hose Company, South Abington Township. Each game prize will be $100 or more. Special prizes will have a value of $200 or more. Tickets: $30.

CLASSES, WORKSHOPS & LECTURES

Community Financial Aid Night, 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 29 in room 208 of Lackawanna College’s Angeli Hall, 501 Vine St., Scranton. Parents and students attending the event will have an opportunity to work with representatives from the Lackawanna College Office of Financial Aid to get assistance with completing the 2018-2019 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Attendees should arrive prepared with a 2017 completed tax return and any documents that show income for 2017. The event is free and open to the public. No registration is required. Info: 570-961-7859.

CHILDREN’S & TEENS’ EVENTS

Trunk or Treat, 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27 at Clarks Green Assembly of God, 204 South Abington Road. The free event will feature bounce houses, pony rides, Aly’s balloons, a petting zoo, candy, special gifts, and more. Info: 570-586-8286.

OTHER COMMUNITY EVENTS

Toy Bingo, 2 p.m. Nov. 4 at The Music Box Dinner Playhouse, 196 Hughes St., Swoyersville. Tickets: $20 at the door or $18 in advance. The ticket price includes 20 regular games of bingo. Bingo specials and raffle tickets will be sold throughout the night. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Prizes include toys, electronics, stuffed animals and other items, including a designer purse. Tickets can be purchased by calling 570-283-2195.

ARC of Northeastern Pennsylvania Night at the Races, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at St. Mary’s Center, 320 Mifflin Ave., Scranton. Donation: $10, includes food and soft drinks. Cash bar until 10 p.m., no BYOB. The event will have basket raffles, door prizes and a 50/50.

Free Clothing Huddle, 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 25 at Waverly Community Church, 101 Carbondale Road. All are welcome to pick up clothing they may need during the winter season. Info: Jan at 570-862-4392.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_ABJ-Calendars-8.jpg

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or news@theabingtonjournal.com.

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or news@theabingtonjournal.com.