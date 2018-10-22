Recent Abington Heights graduate Enis Murtaj sworn in as new board member

Murtaj - Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal District Magisterial Judge Paul Keeler, left, swears in Enis Murtaj as a new member of the Abington Heights School Board prior to the start of a regular meeting Oct. 17. -

CLARKS SUMMIT — The newest member of the Abington Heights School Board, Enis Murtaj, was sworn in by Magisterial District Judge Paul Keeler prior to the start of the district’s Oct. 17 regular board meeting.

Murtaj, a 2106 Abington Heights graduate who is currently studying accounting at The University of Scranton, was unanimously approved to the board during a special meeting Oct. 11. The position opened when former board president Cathy Ann Hardaway resigned earlier this month.

“We felt that he would have student insight and bring a whole new perspective,” board president Louise Brzuchalski said.

Murtaj began attending board meetings during his junior year of high school and was enthralled by the process.

“What kept bringing me back is the professionalism and respect that the board shows,” he said. “The matters they discuss are extremely important. We have the underlying decision on the education the students are getting. I’ve always had a passion, since high school, of service and I think this is a great role for me to serve the community.

“I was very happy and honored to be unanimously added to the board. I respect each and every one of them.”

Murtaj wants to ensure the impact on students is at the forefront when decisions regarding them are being made.

“It’s important for me to make sure the student voice is being heard,” he said.

In other business ...

• During his superintendent’s report, Michael Mahon announced district-wide lockdown drills were completed in all buildings.

Members of the board voted to approve a proposal from Trimark SS Kemp for design services at the middle school cafeteria.

“The middle school food lines are in need of improvement from both an aesthetic and efficiency point of view,” Mahon said. “We’re very confident that this service will result in the redoing of the middle school cafeteria in a way that is more appealing to students, presents the food in a more positive way and increases the efficiency of our lines and service area.”

According to Business Manager James Mirabelli, the total cost of the project will be paid through the food service funds.

• Members of the board voted to approve the agreement between Scenario Learning DBA Vector Solutions and the school district for a new software program for tracking the mandatory training of employees.

“We’re obligated to provide, by several different laws and regulations, all kinds of training to our staff,” Mahon said.

Mahon added the cost of the program will be $2,000 annually.

• Mahon announced the district is planning to institute a card swipe system for entry of its buildings.

“With the key swipe system, each individual who has authority to be in the building will be provided a card,” he said. “Currently, if we are in a lockdown, not only are we locked down, but our local law enforcement is locked out. We believe this will be a significant enhancement in safety.”

Per Mahon, the anticipated cost of the project is approximately $200,000.

“We wrote many grants and we’re hopeful that we’ll get funding,” Mahon said.

Murtaj https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_ABJ-Murtaj-head.jpg Murtaj District Magisterial Judge Paul Keeler, left, swears in Enis Murtaj as a new member of the Abington Heights School Board prior to the start of a regular meeting Oct. 17. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_ABJ-Enis-board.jpg District Magisterial Judge Paul Keeler, left, swears in Enis Murtaj as a new member of the Abington Heights School Board prior to the start of a regular meeting Oct. 17. Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal

By Robert Tomkavage rtomkavage@timesleader.com

Reach Robert Tomkavage at 570-704-3941 or on Twitter @rtomkavage.

Reach Robert Tomkavage at 570-704-3941 or on Twitter @rtomkavage.