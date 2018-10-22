New program allows Abington Heights students to earn degree by graduation

Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal Pennsylvania Department of Education Executive Deputy Secretary David Volkman met with 90 students at Abington Heights High School who are enrolled in the Level Up Lackawanna program. -

S. ABINGTON TWP. — Pennsylvania Department of Education Executive Deputy Secretary David Volkman toured Abington Heights High School Oct. 17 t0 learn more about the district’s educational partnership with Lackawanna College.

The program, Level Up Lackawanna, allows high-achieving students to earn an associate degree in Professional Studies, Business Administration, Criminal Justice or Human Services by the time they graduate from high school through a combination of dual enrollment classes offered at Abington Heights, evening or late afternoon classes at Lackawanna, online classes, and summer terms.

The program aims to reduce or eliminate financial and social barriers to higher education enrollment, retention and completion. The degree path is priced at $6,200 with opportunities to have the program fully funded, potentially making it free to students.

The Level Up program also offers students an opportunity to earn college credits, for $100 each, which are transferable to many state colleges and universities, including Penn State, Temple and Bloomsburg, without committing to a full degree.

According to Abington Heights High School Principal Andrew Snyder, students can begin taking classes as sophomores and earn an associate degree as well as a diploma when they graduate high school.

“We’re very proud of the education our kids get at Abington Heights,” Snyder said. “Our graduates are excited to come back and say they felt so much more prepared during the first two years of college than their classmates did.

“College-level work should equal college-level credit and we wanted to try to get our students affordable credits so they can earn a degree. We hope this is the next step in public education.”

According to Snyder, at least 90 students, ranging from sophomores to seniors, are enrolled in the program.

Volkman was impressed by Abington Heights’ initiative in helping its students earn valuable credits.

“This is like the incubator system,” Volkman said. “We go out and share best practices. If you’re interested in doing something like this, this is where you really need to go.”

Abington Heights Superintendent Michael Mahon has been thankful for the cooperation from the district’s education association throughout the process.

“Our union has been a very strong and supportive partner in this effort,” he said. “Our sense is that our teachers are very proud of the fact that they’re teaching a college-level course and that their efforts are being acknowledged.”

Pennsylvania Department of Education Executive Deputy Secretary David Volkman met with 90 students at Abington Heights High School who are enrolled in the Level Up Lackawanna program. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_ABJ-AH-College.jpg Pennsylvania Department of Education Executive Deputy Secretary David Volkman met with 90 students at Abington Heights High School who are enrolled in the Level Up Lackawanna program. Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal

By Robert Tomkavage rtomkavage@timesleader.com

Reach Robert Tomkavage at 570-704-3941 or on Twitter @rtomkavage.

Reach Robert Tomkavage at 570-704-3941 or on Twitter @rtomkavage.