Northeastern Rehabilitation Associates donates to Ryan’s Run campaign

- Submitted photo

Northeastern Rehabilitation Associates, PC (NERA) presented Allied Services Integrated Health System with a check for $15,000, their contribution to the 2018 WNEP’s Ryan’s Run campaign. As nine-year sponsors of the fundraising and awareness raising campaign led by WNEP TV’s Ryan Leckey, NERA has donated more than $135,000 to Allied Services. Funds raised through the annual charity campaign enable the non-profit health system to invest in advanced rehab technology and services to support the rehabilitation of children and adults with disabilities, life-changing injuries and illnesses. On November 4, WNEP TV’s Ryan Leckey and 49 other area runners will complete the 2018 TCS New York City Marathon. NERA is represented in the marathon by Michael Merenich. From left, first row, Charlotte Wright, Director of External Affairs, Allied Services; Katie McNulty, Operations Manager, NERA; Lisa A. Monahan-Gatto, Chief Operating Officer, NERA; WNEP-TV; Ryan Leckey, Reporter/Producer, WNEP TV; Bill Dempsey, Executive Director of Program Development, NERA; Jim Brogna, VP of Corporate Advancement & Communications, Allied Services.