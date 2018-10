- Submitted photo

Rotary Club of the Abingtons President Atty. Ryan Campbell and Rotary Vice President Chris Calvey Jr. participated in a chili cookoff Oct. 11. Each Rotary member who attended paid $10 to enjoy corn bread, salad, two types of chili and rice pudding made by member Eileen Christian. The idea behind the fundraiser was to raise money for the winner’s favorite charity. Here, Ryan Campbell, left, and Chris Calvey participate.