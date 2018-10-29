Lackawanna County 9/11 Committee to honor World War 1 veterans in Scranton

- Submitted photo

The 9/11 Memorial Committee of Lackawanna County will remember county veterans of World War I at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10 at the World War I Memorial site in Nay Aug Park, Scranton. The names of more than 200 county residents who gave the ultimate sacrifice are listed on a plaque erected in 1920. The ceremony will include a wreath laying. The public is invited. From left, Judge Thomas Munley; Dave Eisle, Veterans Affairs Director, Lackawanna County; Patrick O’Malley, county commissioner and vice chair of the 9/11 committee; Brian Fallon, Director Parks and Recreation, Scranton; and Charlie Spano, chair of the 9/11 Committee.