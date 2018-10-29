Lackawanna Pro Bono 10th Anniversary Gala to honor Bolock, Williams, Gentex

Submitted photo Lackawanna Pro Bono’s 10th Anniversary Gala will be held Nov. 1 at the Scranton Cultural Center. From left, are L. Peter Frieder, chairman, Gentex Corporation; Frank J. Bolock,Jr., Esq., Keith Williams, Robert W. Munley, Esq.; and L.P. Frieder, III, President & CEO Gentex Corporation. -

SCRANTON — Attorney Frank J. Bolock, Jr., Gentex Corporation and Keith Williams will be honored at the 10th annual Lackawanna Pro Bono Gala at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1 at the Scranton Cultural Center.

Proceeds will support Lackawanna Pro Bono’s mission to provide free legal representation to residents who are faced with serious civil legal problems, but do not have the means to hire a lawyer.

The evening’s three honorees will be presented with the Attorney Robert W. Munley Distinguished Service Award for their dedicated service to the community.

Bolock has close to 40 years of experience practicing civil and criminal law throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania and is actively involved in numerous community organizations and activities related to the legal profession. He serves as President/CEO of Treatment Court Advocacy Center of Lackawanna County and is a founding director of Lawyers Concerned for Lawyers of Pennsylvania, Incorporated. He served as President of the Lackawanna Bar Association and as a member of the board of directors and volunteer at Lackawanna Pro Bono.

Bolock serves on the board of directors of North Penn Legal Services, The Gathering Place, Geisinger/Marworth Treatment Center, served two terms as president of the board of directors of the Waverly Community House, serves as legal advisor/member of the board of the Abington Business and Professional Association, and is the long-time solicitor for Dalton Borough and the Dalton Sewer Authority.

Bolock and his wife, Robin, live in Waverly and are the parents of Attorney J. Julius Bolock, 1st Lt. Leo Bolock and Alexa Bolock.

Gentex Corporation is a family-owned company with roots and headquarters in Carbondale dating back to 1894. This now global company is one of today’s leading providers of innovative solutions that enhance personal protection and situational awareness for global defense forces, emergency responders, and industrial personnel operating in high performance environments.

Gentex also supports programs that positively impact its customers and the communities in which it operates. This support not only comes from their corporate donations but also the individual generosity and efforts of its employees. One example is itsEmployee Work Place Presence Committee in its Carbondale facility, which focuses solely on raising money to give back to the local community and organizes volunteers to participate in community events.

Gentex and its team of global employees support other organizations and events, such as Adopt a Highway, American Red Cross, Best Ranger Competition, Race for the Cure, Ronald McDonald House, Semper Fi Fund, Special Olympics, United Way, Wounded Warrior Project, the YMCA, and more.

Keith Williams is the Advocacy and Outreach Coordinator for the Center for Independent Living. His responsibilities include advocating for compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and promoting the ability of people with disabilities to receive home and community-based services.

He guest lectures at The University of Scranton, Marywood University, the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, and other venues to promote the removal of architectural, attitudinal, and communication barriers facing people with disabilities. He is a past chairperson of two governor-appointed advocacy councils. He chairs the Lackawanna County Disability Action Committee, the Scranton Mayor’s Commission on Disabilities, and serves on other regional committees. He was invited to the White House in July of 2015, where he attended a commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act’s passage.

Williams is a resident of Clarks Green, where he serves as vice president of borough council.

The Distinguished Service Award is named after Attorney Robert W. Munley in recognition of his service to the community and his support for pro bono representation. A founder of the law firm, Munley Law, Munley has practiced law for over 50 years. He is past president of the Lackawanna Bar Association and the Pennsylvania Trial Lawyers and served on the Board of Governors of the American Trial Lawyers Association.

A veteran of the Korean War, Munley graduated from The University of Scranton and Temple University School of Law.

Lackawanna Pro Bono was established for the purpose of addressing the unmet need for pro bono legal services. In the 21 years that Lackawanna Pro Bono has served the citizens of Lackawanna County, it has matched more than 400 local attorneys who have volunteered their services free of charge to approximately 8,000 low income clients in over 3,600 civil legal matters.

Tickets for the gala are $150. For more information, visit www.lackawannaprobono.com, or call 570-961- 2714.

To qualify for Lackawanna Pro Bono’s services, a person’s household income must be less than 125 percent of the federal poverty guidelines. Types of cases handled include landlord/tenant, unemployment compensation, mortgage foreclosure, debtor/creditor matters, child custody and visitation, protection from abuse, and others.