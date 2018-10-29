Arts and entertainment calendar for the week of October 31

PERFORMING ARTS

The Poe Asylum, presented by the Keystone Players 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 1-4 in the Theatre in Brooks on the Keystone College campus. The production is an immersive theatrical adaptation of short stories and poems by Edgar Allan Poe. Each audience member will move from room to room in this asylum, watching and listening as stories of horror unfold. Ticket prices are $8 for general admission; $5 for seniors (55+), veterans, and students; $5 for Keystone College faculty, staff, and alumni; and $2 for current Keystone College students.

The God Box, A Daughter’s Story, 7 p.m. Nov. 8 at The Theater at North, Scranton. Presented by The Hospise of the Sacred Heart, theshow is co-written and performed by Mary Lou Quinlan, the author of the book that inspired the play, New York Times bestseller “The God Box,” the story of her remarkable discovery of her mother’s “God Boxes” filled with hundreds of private petitions on torn pages and Post-its written by the very hand that had slipped away. Tickets: $25.

LITERARY ARTS

Writers Group, 7 to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday at the Dietrich Theater. For ages 18 and up. Come and read your work or listen and be inspired. Learn the craft of writing as you write toward a goal of publication. All genres and levels of writing are welcome. Cost: free. Info: 570-249-2994.

ART CLASSES & MORE

Caring Hands, 1 to 3 p.m. each Monday at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Do you knit or crochet? Join this group that creates delightful things for the library and for the less fortunate. Yarn provided.

Always In Stitches, 10 a.m. to noon each Tuesday at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Stop and see what this bunch of quilters and sewers is up to. Get involved in one of their many charitable endeavors or learn something new.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_ABJ-Calendars-10.jpg

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or news@theabingtonjournal.com.

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or news@theabingtonjournal.com.