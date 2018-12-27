SCRANTON — The Northeast Regional Cancer Institute, a local community-based nonprofit organization, released the latest “Cancer in Northeastern Pennsylvania: Incidence and Mortality for Common Cancers” surveillance report. The report is available at https://bit.ly/2EStADS.

This locally focused report was compiled by Cancer Institute Surveillance Coordinator Karen Ryczak, RN and Medical Director Samuel Lesko, MD, MPH. The report documents that both incidence and mortality rates for cancer are significantly higher in Northeastern Pennsylvania than the United States as a whole. It also identifies those cancer sites for which there is a disparity in either incidence or mortality. Of note, tobacco related cancers, such as lung, larynx, oral cavity, pharynx and bladder cancers are statistically significantly higher than the United States rate in both men and women.

Also noteworthy is an increase in the incidence of colorectal cancer in individuals under the age of 50, a trend that has also been documented in the United States. Although screening for this cancer is not routinely conducted among patients younger than 50 without specific risk factors, clinicians should consider the possibility of an underlying malignancy among patients with symptoms consistent with this diagnosis. This may be especially true in Northeastern Pennsylvania where the incidence of colorectal cancer is higher than the United States average.

The goal in sharing these data is to raise awareness across the community and to promote collaborative efforts to reduce the risk of select cancers through healthy lifestyle choices and adherence to proper screening guidelines. The report offers important insight for Northeastern Pennsylvania residents, health professionals, and government leaders.

If you would like a hard copy of this report, contact the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute at 570-941-7984 or admin@cancernepa.org.