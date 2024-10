GoodFellas Pizza presented a $1,000 check to officials from Lackawanna County and its Office of Youth & Family Services (OY&FS) for this year’s Adopt an Angel program. From left, Commissioner Patrick M. O’Malley, Conrad Colon from GoodFellas, Sharon Roginski from OY&FS, and Kevin Shaughnessy the county’s Director of Buildings & Grounds.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_ABJ-Adopt-Angel.jpg Submitted photo