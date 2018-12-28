SCRANTON — Lackawanna/Susquehanna Office of Drug and Alcohol Programs (LSODAP) received funding through the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs’ State Targeted Response grant program to lead development of a community-wide pregnancy-recovery program for mothers-to-be in Lackawanna County struggling with opioid use disorder (OUD).

Led by LSODAP, the Healthy MOMS program is a partnership that includes many regional players in the healthcare, legal and social services sectors. The initiative formally launched earlier this month, and, solely through word-of-mouth referrals from program partners, fourteen mothers-to-be have been referred into the program to date.

Engaged organizations include the Lackawanna County Office of Youth and Family Services, The Wright Center for Community Health, Susquehanna County Children and Youth Services, Maternal and Family Health Services, Inc., Moses Taylor Hospital, Outreach Center for Community Resources, and Community Care Behavioral Health Organization.

The Healthy MOMS program is modeled after Ohio’s Maternal Opiate Medical Support (MOMS) Project, a community-based model that addresses the needs of pregnant women and newborns struggling with OUD. Care is coordinated through a team of community partners specifically aligned to guide a woman with OUD on her path of recovery. Women who participate in the Healthy MOMS program receive support at any time during their pregnancy, prior to birth, at the hospital and postpartum. Support can include assistance with housing, childcare, transportation, medication-assisted treatment (MAT), substance abuse counseling, case management, mental health counseling, recovery supports through a certified recovery specialist, and medical care for mom and baby.

The project is on track to meet its objective of providing services to 50 mother/baby dyads within the established eight-month funding period.

A comprehensive outreach campaign will launch in January to spread the word about this program to everyone in Lackawanna and Susquehanna County.

More details about the program, including downloadable literature and information for potential community partners, is available on www.healthymoms.org.

The Lackawanna-Susquehanna Office of Drug and Alcohol Programs is the Single County Authority (SCA) for drug and alcohol for both Lackawanna and Susquehanna counties. The mission of the Lackawanna-Susquehanna Office of Drug and Alcohol Programs is to prevent the onset of substance abuse and substance use disorder (SUD) and to mitigate its harmful effects on individuals, families, and the community. The Lackawanna-Susquehanna Office of Drug and Alcohol Programs provides comprehensive, qualitative, and cost-effective approaches to prevention, intervention, and treatment services.