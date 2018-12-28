Happy New Year!

Many wishes to all for a happy and healthy 2019. We hope everyone took time to enjoy their holidays.

The Dalton Community Library is a great place to stop and gather any information that may help bring to life your New Year’s resolution. We’ve got something for everyone.

The weekly hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays. On Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, the library is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is closed on Sundays and Wednesdays. During this January, the library will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 1, and Monday, Jan. 21, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Our library has an old-fashioned feeling while meeting all of your modern needs. From DVDs and magazines to cookbooks and best sellers, there is something for everyone. Additionally, keep in mind that if someone has already borrowed an item you’re looking for, you may not have to wait for that item to be returned. If another library has the desired item available, we can have it sent to us, just for you. This process takes very little time and is quite simple. All that is needed is a little help from a staff member to place your chosen item on hold, then we can call or email you when it is ready for pick up. How’s that for convenience?

During January, please note that our adult programs will meet regularly. Mondays and Wednesdays are Mahjong, and on Tuesdays is Bridge; both activities begin at 10 a.m. For other adult groups and schedules, visit www.lclshome.org/Dalton.

The children’s groups take winter breaks when the weather is cold or snowy, but Story Times are scheduled for some Tuesdays at 11 a.m. in January, with an alternative Monday once monthly at 10:30. For questions about the most up-to-date schedules of these children’s programs during the winter, email JFamiletti@albright.org.

The Dalton Community Library is more than happy to serve our community and we look forward to doing the best we can for our patrons during 2019. If there are any questions, please contact the library at 570-563-2014.

Have a wonderful beginning to this new year!

See you at the library.

Dalton Delights Jennifer Familetti