Ring out the old, ring in the new,

Ring, happy bells, across the snow:

The year is going, let him go;

Ring out the false, ring in the true.

My father always quoted this first verse of the poem by Alfred Tennyson, lines that were also in a hymn sung around New Year’s Day. Every new year I return to them, because they still speak to me. And they speak to the future of the Dietrich Theater, too. With your help we are ringing out major debts incurred by the Flood of 2011 and the last recession, putting us on a path to sustainability. We have reached 94% of our goal and we have been able to burn two mortgages. To help us meet out goal and burn another, if you are able, please consider a tax-deductible gift to the Dietrich Theater. Help us ring in a new year of financial stability, helping to make the Dietrich an active part of the community into the future.

What can you look forward to at the Dietrich in 2019? Winter 2019 Classes and Events include children’s art, quilting, music, and nature, and drama classes for ages 2-18! Scholarships are offered to all children as needed. Classes for adults include art, quilting, Yoga, American Sign Language, Radio Players. storytelling, Veterans Meetup and Workshop and Writers Group. To see a full listing go to www.dietrichtheater.com or call 570-996-1500 to have a brochure sent to you.

Before I write about a special January event, let me remind you to put Winter Fest on your calendar – February 15 through March 7. 21 foreign and independent films in 21 days! Do you know any other theater that shows more than 80 foreign and independent films a year? In 2018 the Dietrich Theater for the first time had four film festivals, each lasting three weeks, bringing 84 special films to downtown Tunkhannock. From our first film festival in 2003 to our last one in 2018, we have grown a loyal and appreciative audience for these films, making us a destination for this wonderful world of artistic expression. Next week I may have some details about what to expect at upcoming Winter Fest. Stay tuned.

Ring in January with WVIA at the Dietrich. Yes WVIA is giving us our first sneak peak at the third season of Victoria, one of the highest-rated dramas on PBS in 20 years. Jenna Coleman stars as Queen Victoria, navigating the scandal, corruption, and political intrigues of the Court to become the most powerful woman in the world. Sunday, January 6 at 3:00 p.m., admission and popcorn will be free, sponsored by our friends at WVIA. Make your reservations at www.wvia.org.

Ringing out significant debt! Ringing in another year of high quality classes and events. We do it all for you. Happy New Year to one and all!

The Dietrich Theater commemorates 15 years of Film Festivals with a special poster designed by Diane Turrell, available for sale. It's theme celebrates the foreign and independent films that bring the world closer.

