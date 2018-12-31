Keystone College students receives Manchester Scholarship

Submitted photo Four college students were awarded the Manchester Scholarship. From left, Nick Martin, Brooke Ostrander, Deb Manchester, Stephanie Manchester, Rich Manchester, Theron Binford III and Austin Jelliff. -

The Ernest Manchester family, along with the Bradford County Conservation District, would like to congratulate four Bradford County college students upon receiving the Ernest Manchester Scholarship. Nick Martin from Troy is attending Keystone College and majoring in Wildlife Biology. Brooke Ostrander, also a Troy resident, is a senior at Penn State and studying Ag Extension Education. Theron Binford, a Canton resident and junior at Mansfield University, is studying Environmental Science and Austin Jelliff, from Colombia Crossroads, is a senior at Penn State studying Bio-renewable Systems and Agricultural Systems Management.

Representing the Manchester family were Rich Manchester along with his wife Stephanie and sister Deb Manchester.

The Manchester Scholarship was created in 1991 as a memorial for Ernest Manchester who was a devoted supporter of conservation of Bradford County’s natural resources. The memorial was set up by the family under the administration of the Conservation District with the mission of supporting county college students that pursue degrees in natural resource management, conservation, agriculture or other related fields.

The scholarship is available to any Bradford County college student that is in their junior or senior year if pursuing a bachelor’s degree, or the second year of an associate degree. Applications for the scholarship are available through the Conservation District office or www.bccdpa.com and are accepted in the Fall of each year. For more information, contact the Bradford County Conservation District at 570-265-5539, ext. 6.