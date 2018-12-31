TUNKHANNOCK — Pulitzer prizewinner and National Book award winner of 1983, The Color Purple by Alice Walker is the chosen book for Wyoming County Reads 2019, a program in its fifteenth year, always in February.

For the fifteenth year in a row, the Wyoming County Cultural Center at the Dietrich Theater and the Tunkhannock Public Library partner to read and study an award-winning book and an acclaimed movie.

Steven Spielberg’s A Color Purple garnered 11 Academy Award nominations. It did not win any, creating controversy in the movie world. All are invited to join Wyoming County Reads by borrowing the book from the library, downloading it on your e-reader or buying it at your favorite bookstore. Wyoming County Reads 2019 is sponsored by the Wyoming County Commissioners.

To jumpstart Wyoming County Reads 2019, John Tindell, Professor at Northampton Community College, will present The Color Purple and the History of African Americans in Film at 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 23 at the Dietrich Theater. Snow date will be January 30 at 7 p.m. John Tindell observes that, “The relationship between mainstream movies and the African American community is complex. From the use of blackface in the early 1900s to Blaxploitation films in the 1970 to The Color Purple in 1985 and BlacKkKlansman in 2018, there has been an evolution of how African American characters have been portrayed in film.”

All are invited to spend an evening tracing the highlights of this evolution and its impact on our culture.

Bill Chapla returns to lead discussions of the book at the Tunkhannock Public Library on Wednesdays on February 6 and 27 at 7 p.m., this year joined by two other discussion leaders. On February 13, Dr. Richard Hancuff , Professor of African-American Literature at Misericordia, will lead a discussion of The Theme of Racism in The Color Purple. On February 20, by Dr. Marnie Hiester-Idec, professor of psychology at Misericordia University, her topic will be Women’s Issues Related to A Color Purple. Coffee and cookies always help the flow of stimulating conversation. Registration is not required. All are invited to come and join the discussion.

The Color Purple is an epistolary novel, told in letters, written by the main character, Celie, a victim of violence and incest. It begins, “Dear God, I am fourteen years old. I have always been a good girl. Maybe you can give me a sign letting me know what is happening to me.” One of the themes in the book is the cyclical nature of racism and sexism.

Two free showings of the movie The Color Purple will be held on Wednesday, March 6 at 1 and 7 p.m. at the Dietrich Theater. Reservations are not required. For information about Wyoming County Reads call the Dietrich Theater at 570-996-1500 or the Tunkhannock Public Library at 570-836-1677.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_ABJ-Color-Purple.jpg Two free showings of the movie The Color Purple will be held on Wednesday, March 6 at 1 and 7 p.m. at the Dietrich Theater. Submitted photo