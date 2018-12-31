TUNKHANNOCK — For the last fifteen years, the Dietrich Theater has provided the After School Players program, a free dramatic arts experience. This year, it’s being directed by Brenda Fager and is targeting 12-18 year-old students. Sponsored by the Overlook Estate Foundation, students are invited to learn all aspects of performing a play, including script study, creating a character, and “blocking” a scene. This year, the program begins on Tuesday, Jan. 8 and continues on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:30-5:30 p.m. until the final performance at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 9. To register call the Dietrich Theater at 570-996-1500.

Director Brenda Fager enthusiastically relates, “This year the program will not only focus on all aspects of the actor in a play, but will also introduce students to one of the most important skills: dissecting a play, looking at the interesting parts that help an actor create and portray a character on the stage.”

In addition, each student will get the opportunity to create an original monologue. The class will culminate with students performing a full-length play on the Dietrich stage.

The overall experience encourages self-confidence, enhances imagination, and cannot help but increase empathy. Theater arts also require cooperation and working as a team, making the development of social skills an added benefit.

Shown are last year's cast members from the After School Players production at the Dietrich Theater.