LA PLUME — Keystone College’s Thomas G. Cupillari ’60 Astronomical Observatory will be open for the viewing of a total lunar eclipse on the night of Sunday, Jan. 20 and the early morning of Monday, Jan. 21. The event is free of charge and no reservations are required.

The observatory will open to the public at 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 20. On that date, the full moon will dim as it passes the dark central part of the Earth’s shadow, the umbra, during a total lunar eclipse. A partial umbral eclipse will start at 10:33 p.m. and the total eclipse will begin at 11:41 p.m. and end at 12:43 a.m. on Jan. 21. The post-total partial eclipse will end at 1:50 a.m. The eclipse will be fully visible throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania.

The Thomas G. Cupillari ’60 Astronomical Observatory is located on Route 107, approximately two miles west of Interstate 81, exit 202, and approximately two miles east of Fleetville.

For more information, visit www.keystone.edu/observatory or call Jo-Ann Kamichitis at 570-945-8402.