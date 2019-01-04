Keystone College initiates Juvenile Justice Institute

SOUTH ABINGTON TWP. — It’s a serious problem, Ashley Wolo, executive director of the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, said in regards to the lack of space at the shelter to house homeless cats and kittens.

“One female cat can produce over 180 kittens in her average lifespan of 15 years, and that’s not counting what her kittens can each produce,” stated Wolo.

The shelter is now at full capacity with 60 or so cats and 30 to 40 kittens and Wolo expects it will get worse. “We get phone calls, some show up at the door with strays and some send the humane officers out.”

Wolo emphasized Griffin Pond does not kill animals for space; however, if an animal has an illness and it’s deemed there are no treatment options, they don’t want the animals to suffer. At that point, the animal will be euthanized.

“Community support is extremely important during this time. Whether it’s fostering, volunteering or even donating towards kittens’ needs,” explained Wolo. “Simply helping out your community by spaying and neutering the felines in your area as well as your own animals will minimize kitten season and the amount of kittens that shelters see.”

Griffin Pond Animal Shelter offers low-cost certificates that most veterinarians in the area will accept. They can be purchased at the front desk of the shelter between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and come with a list of vets that accept them. Spaying or neutering for cats is $115.

Another option Wolo mentioned is the trap, neuter and return programs otherwise known as TNR.

St. Cats and Dogs of Nay Aug Zoo, Scranton, is one such program. Founded in August 2013, its mission is protecting and improving the lives of feral cats through community education and awareness. The goal is to trap, neuter and return feral and free roaming cats in Scranton.

The cost for neutering or spaying is $35 with a one year rabies shot and an additional $15 for an optional distemper shot. Appointments must be made by contacting epaa@gmail.com or through the website at theepaaonline.com.

According to Director Joanne Davis, St. Cats and Dogs neutered or spayed approximately 267 cats or kittens in the past few weeks and, right now, the EPAA is overwhelmed by over 300 emails some weeks.

“We are a nonprofit and could always use donations of Purina Complete and Kitten Chow and Clorox. Items can be dropped off at the Nay Aug Zoo at any time,” said Davis.

Two more options Wolo mentioned are adopting or becoming a foster home.

“We are always looking for foster homes for kittens. I’m not going to lie – it’s like having a baby. Foster home (residents) must learn how to bottle feed the kittens every three hours for their first six weeks. One of the most important things is we don’t want them to stay in the shelter because they have a higher success rate. And we provide the home with all the training and resources they need, including access to a foster coordinator,” explained Wolo.

The adoption process is pretty straightforward, according to Wolo. It is a matter of filling out an application and undergoing a background check. Once the adoption team processes the application and it’s approved, the team will contact the new owner and schedule a pick-up. The foster process is pretty similar.

“We would like the public to know that, during this stressful time, we pull together as a team and do everything we can for the kittens to ensure they receive the best care possible. If you do spot a litter of kittens, keep an eye on them throughout the day. Unless the kittens are in immediate danger, try to keep an eye on the litter to see if the mother comes back around. It is always more beneficial to have the mother with the litter so she can care for the kittens herself,” Wolo explained.

Wolo also mentioned wet or dry cat and kitten food is always in demand at the shelter, and there is a constant need for kitten formula in powdered or liquid form.

“We definitely couldn’t do any of it without the support of the community and our amazing staff and volunteers,” she said. “Griffin Pond’s goal is to educate the public on how they can help during kitten season. If anyone has any questions, they can give us a call or even stop up to the shelter any time, and we will do anything we can to assist.”

Griffin Pond Animal Shelter in South Abington Township
A cat at the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter in South Abington Township
Cats sit patiently at the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter in South Abington Township
A cat patiently awaits an owner at the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter in South Abington Township.
A cat awaits an owner at the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter in South Abington Township.

By Kelly McDonough For Abington Journal