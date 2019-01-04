Keystone College initiates Juvenile Justice Institute

LA PLUME — The lives of young people in Northeastern Pennsylvania may soon improve significantly, thanks to the newly formed Keystone College Juvenile Justice Institute.
The new organization, founded and directed by Keystone criminal justice and psychology faculty members Stacey Wyland, M.A., Deborah Belknap, J.D., Ph.D., and Marie Andreoli, Ph.D., will tackle juvenile justice issues from several different perspectives. The common theme in all of the Institute’s activities is to offer programs and training aimed at reducing juvenile incarceration while strengthening community bonds.
The specific goals of the Institute are to help children avoid involvement with the juvenile justice system, to offer alternatives for resolving cases of children already involved, and to aid incarcerated juveniles in their return and successful reintegration into society.
One of the priorities of the Juvenile Justice Institute, which officially opened in the fall of 2018 in renovated headquarters in Harris Hall, is to offer mediation services for families, schools, and juvenile courts, and to train school personnel in using peer mediation to resolve issues before they escalate. The institute will also offer training in specific practices which have been shown to be highly successful in reducing conflicts and disciplinary problems in schools.
The institute has created a program to help children deal with the trauma of parental incarceration, deportation, and separation. The program will be piloted with a small group of students in the spring and offered to a larger population in September 2019.
The institute has already begun assisting in resentencing proceedings for juveniles in Pennsylvania who have been sentenced to prison terms of life without parole. Those cases must be reviewed because the United States Supreme Court, in the case of Miller v. Alabama, ruled that automatically sentencing juveniles to life in prison, without considering the child’s life circumstances, is unconstitutional.
Resentencing proceedings in more than 400 cases are now underway in Pennsylvania. Belknap and Wyland, assisted by institute student interns, conduct extensive investigations into the backgrounds of juveniles previously sentenced to life in prison.
The institute will work with local school districts, police departments, juvenile probation offices, and other educational and law enforcement organizations to provide “trauma-informed” services.
Keystone students will be involved in every aspect of the institute’s work. From developing programs, assisting in the mediation center, mentoring children, and investigating cases for resentencing, there will be opportunities for student engagement.