CLARKS SUMMIT — The Northeast Vegetable Meeting will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, at the Newton Ransom Fire Company, Newton Ransom Boulevard.

The morning session will provide information on a variety of topics such as respirator fit testing. Free fit tests will be performed and growers can receive the Worker Protection Standard required certificate.

Research on managing bacterial diseases in peppers with resistant cultivars will be discussed along with an update from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. The morning session will end with a presentation from Attorney Sean High on helping farmers understand agricultural labor laws.

The afternoon session will feature managing vegetable diseases in a wet year. Penn State Vegetable Specialist Francesco Di Gioia will discuss nutrient management of vegetable crops and in-season nutrient monitoring tools. The meeting will conclude with a presentation from the Northeast Cancer Institute’s Stephanie Earl on sun safety and skin cancer prevention.

The registration fee is $28 per person, if registered by January 16. The charge is $36 if one registers either later than the deadline or at the door. The registration fee includes morning refreshments, a buffet lunch and handouts.

Individuals may sign up by visiting https://extension.psu.edu/vegetable-meeting or by calling 1-877-345-0691. Questions should be directed to John Esslinger at 570-316-6516