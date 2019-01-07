Sweppenheiser named to dean’s list

YORK — Lyle Sweppenheiser, of Factoryville, a senior Theatre major at York College of Pennsylvania, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2018 semester. To be eligible for this honor, a student must be registered for at least 12 academic credit hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher.

Abington-area students make dean’s list

ANNVILLE — Nicole Martin, of Factoryville, a graduate of Lackawanna Trail High School who is pursuing a bachelor of science degree in early childhood education and special education, and Nichole Spencer, of South Abington Township, a graduate of Abington Heights High School, who is pursuing a bachelor of science in communication sciences and disorders, were named to the dean’s list at Lebanon Valley College for the fall 2018 semester. Dean’s list students must maintain a GPA of at least 3.4 out of 4.0.

Four named to Kutztown dean’s list

KUTZTOWN — Four Abington-area students were named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Kutztown University. To be eligible for the dean’s list, an undergraduate student must be registered for at least 12 credits and have a minimum grade point average of 3.60.

Named to the list are Andrew Barren, of Dalton; Erin Schumacher, of South Abington Township; Maria Sunick, of South Abington Township; and Marissa Sunick, of South Abington Township.

Two named to Slippery Rock dean’s list

SLIPPERY ROCK — Samantha Macler, of South Abington Township, and Ashleigh Solomon, of Waverly, have been named to the dean’s list at Slippery Rock University for the fall 2018 semester.

The dean’s list consists of undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.

Two named to Lehigh’s dean’s list

BETHLEHEM — Carolyn Lyon and Mikayla Spott, both of Clarks Summit, were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2018 semester at Lehigh University. This status is granted to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses.

Abington-area students named to dean’s list at Bloom

BLOOMSBURG — Kristen Finkler, of Factoryville, an Accounting major, Emily Fazio, of South Abington Township, a Early Childhood (PK-4) major, Brittany Harris, of Clarks Summit, a Middle Level Ed (4-8) major, Sara Hick, of Tunkhannock, an Early Childhood (PK-4) major, Sante Romaldini, of Clarks Summit, an Early Childhood (PK-4) major, Daniel Stevens, of Clarks Summit, a Sec Ed*Biology Ed, Biology Second Major major, Elizabeth Huggler, of Dalton, a Communication Studies major, Amber Loomis, of Clarks Green, an Art Studio major, and Cianna Giordano, of Clarks Green, a Nursing BSN, were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2018 semester at Bloomsburg University. To qualify for Dean’s List, a student must earn a quality point average of 3.5 or higher (based on 4.0) during the semester.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_People.jpg