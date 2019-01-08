TUNKHANNOCK — The London West End stage production of the musical “Funny Girl” comes to the Dietrich Theater screen at 3 p.m. Jan. 20 and 27.

“Funny Girls” tells the story of Fanny Brice, the Brooklyn musical hall singer who became one of Broadway’s biggest stars. In this screened production, Sheridan Smith plays Fanny, whom she says “was an extraordinary woman who broke the mold for female entertainment, not only that, she was a brilliant comic. Her lack of vanity and her goofiness made her unique and very special, and the role was an utter joy to play.”

Smith is universally applauded for her role as Brice, singing songs including “You Are Woman, I Am Man” and “Don’t Rain on My Parade.”

This musical is loosely based on the story of Fanny Brice and Nick Arnstein, entrepreneur and gambler. The semi-biographical plot is based on the life and career of Broadway star, film actress and comedian Fanny Brice featuring her stormy relationship with Arnstein.

This is not “Funny Girl,” the 1968 movie starring Barbara Streisand.

General admission is $14. Senior and member tickets are $12 each, and student tickets are $10 each. Tickets are available online at www.dietrichtheater.com, at the ticket booth or by calling 570-996-1500.