Tom Grudis Optical & The Bare Accessories were the small businesses spotlighted at the Jan. 9 Lackawanna County Commissioners meeting. These family-owned business have been a part of Scranton’s landscape for over 30 years. Grudis Optical has been serving the eyewear needs of the community since 1980. Stephanie Grudis-Whisner teamed-up with her father, Tom, through The Bare Accessories, offering distinctive accessories such as scarves, jewelry, handbags and clothes at modest prices. From left, Commissioner Jerry Notarianni, Commissioner Laureen A. Cummings, Tom Grudis and Stephanie Grudis-Whisner, owners; and Commissioner Patrick M. O’Malley.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_ABJ-Grudis-Optical.jpg Submitted photo