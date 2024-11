Our Lady of Peace (OLP), Clarks Summit, was selected as honorable mention in the Lackawanna County Electric City Trolley Station & Museum’s inaugural “Trim A Tree” Challenge. Students from area schools were involved in the competition. The Christmas trees were displayed over the holidays at the museum where visitors judged and voted for their favorites. From left, Peggy Yanul, OLP; and Wayne Hiller, the county’s Trolley Museum and Facilities Manager.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_ABJ-OLP-Trim-Tree.jpg Submitted photo