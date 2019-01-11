SCRANTON — Local residents were among the students at The University of Scranton who were recognized for outstanding academic achievement at an awards ceremony held on campus.

Frank O’Hara medals were given to students with the highest grade-point averages in their first, second and third year in the College of Arts and Sciences, the Kania School of Management and the Panuska College of Professional Studies for the 2017-18 academic year. The awards are named in honor of the late Frank O’Hara who served the university for 53 years in various administrative positions.

Tarquin McGurrin, of Clarks Summit, received a medal for academic achievement for his freshman year. He is currently a sophomore majoring in accounting, who plans to earn his bachelor’s degree and MBA from the university in four years. He is a member of Scranton’s tennis team and had received first-team honors for both singles and doubles in the Landmark Conference for his freshman year. McGurrin plans to pursue a law degree after graduation.

Samuel Morano, of Clarks Summit, received a medal for academic achievement for his junior year. A recipient of the university’s full-tuition Presidential Scholarship, he is currently a senior biology major on a pre-medicine track, and is also pursuing minors in psychology and biochemistry. He is a member of Alpha Sigma Nu, the national Jesuit honor society, Beta Beta Beta, the national honor society for biology, and Alpha Epsilon Delta, the national health professional honor society. He has served as a tutor, a teaching assistant and a team leader for the university’s FIRST program. He volunteers with Big Friends Little Friends and the Leahy Clinic, and participated in a domestic outreach program to St. Michaels Association for Special Education in Navajo Nation. Last year, he received the Frank O’Hara award for his sophomore year.