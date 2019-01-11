Anyone from ages 8 to 18 interested in learning to sew can take advantage of a new program by joining the 4-H Glenburn Sewing Club. For more information, contact Hilda Lewis at 570-563-1369.

Administered by Penn State Extension, 4-H is a community of more than 6 million young people across America learning leadership, citizenship and life skills. Penn State Extension 4-H youth development educators in all 67 counties throughout the commonwealth administer local 4-H programs through non-formal education and outreach.

For more information on the clubs in Lackawanna County, contact Sandi Graham at the Penn State Extension Lackawanna County Office at 570-963-6842 or email saa224@psu.edu.