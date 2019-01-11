Members of the Abington Heights Marching Comets, dance team and drill team performed a holiday concert for the residents of Bedford Towers in Clarks Summit. The students provided musical and dance entertainment along with caroling. Nickie’s Fabulous Hoagies donated warm socks and Gertrude Hawk candy which were wrapped and delivered by the students to all 120 residents of the apartments. From left, first row, are Natalie Thompson, Lucy Lane, Kailey Rillstone, Penny Lane. Second row, Chad Banks, Stephanie Hicks, Nina Sampogne, Emily Gohsler, Alison McCarroll, Janice Adams, Jeanette Toomey. Third row, Kevin Kettlegreen, Cole Capwell, Jess Ruehle, Katya Williams, Bryan Barlow, Emma Holbrook, Izabella Nguyen, Camille Rillstone, Aryanna Simpson, Jake Graham, Joann Hager, Helen Sampogne, Inga Mills, Sandy Anderson, Violet Sadaka. Fourth row, Jeffrey Barlow, Jakob Quanbeck, Justin Altieri, Gianna Marturano and Roxanne Francis.

