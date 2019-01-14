True Friends Animal Welfare Center seeks space in Factoryville Borough

FACTORYVILLE — Lou Jasikoff attended the Jan. 9 borough council meeting, on behalf of True Friends Animal Welfare Center Executive Director Dory Browning, to gauge the council’s interest in housing animals in the borough.

Per Jasikoff, True Friends, an independently run, non-profit organization in Montrose, is looking to expand into Wyoming County.

Borough Manager Mary Ellen Buckbee announced Factoryville resident Colin Fricke, a certified public accountant at Snyder & Clemente, will be its new auditor.

John Watts, the zoning officer in Montrose, was approved as the borough’s Sewage Enforcement Officer.

Buckbee announced that approximately $17,000 from a Department of Conservation & Natural Resources (DCRN) grant from the construction of a new soccer field at the Clinton Township and Factoryville Borough Joint Municipal Park will be coming back to the borough and deposited in the park development fund.

Buckbee also added that members of the council are working on revisions to the borough’s road cut and floodplain ordinances as well as a new rental ordinance.

Reach Robert Tomkavage at 570-704-3941 or on Twitter @rtomkavage.

