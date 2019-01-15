Kent makes dean’s list

GROVE CITY — Denise Kent, of Factoryville, a senior Business Management major at Grove City College, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2018 semester. The daughter of Louise Kent, Kent is a 2015 homeschool graduate. Students eligible for the dean’s list have a GPA of 3.40 to 3.59; for the dean’s list with distinction a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84 and for the dean’s list with high distinction a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.

Stage makes dean’s list

KINGSTON, RI — Lucas Stage, of Dalton, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2018 semester at the University of Rhode Island. To be included on the dean’s list, students must have completed 12 or more credits during a semester for letter grades with at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 credits with a 3.30 quality point average. The list includes students who have not yet declared their majors as well as those from all of the university’s undergraduate academic colleges.

Goodwin graduates from Clemson

CLEMSON, SC — Michelle Goodwin, of Tunkhannock, graduated Dec. 20, 2018, from Clemson University with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting.

MacGregor named to dean’s list

BURLINGTON, VT — Isabel MacGregor, of North Abington Township, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2018 semester at the University of Vermont. MacGregor is majoring in Global Studies in the College of Arts and Sciences. To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.

Three named to dean’s list at Mansfield

MANSFIELD — Jordyn King, of Tunkhannock, Anthony Mastroianni, of Tunkhannock, and Meghan Noone, of Clarks Summit, were named to the dean’s list at Mansfield University for the spring 2018 semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must attend the university full-time and earn at least a 3.5 GPA.

Appleby named to president’s list

MANSFIELD — Adryana Appleby, of Tunkhannock, was named to the president’s list for the fall 2018 semester at Mansfield University.

Volpe honored at Hofstra

HEMPSTEAD, NY — Regina Volpe, of Clarks Summit, a senior at Hofstra University majoring in English, was honored at the university’s inaugural Academic Excellence Awards, presented by Hofstra College of Liberal Arts and Sciences (HCLAS). Volpe was one of 42 award recipients from 23 departments and a variety of interdisciplinary programs. Nominated by their chairpersons and professors for outstanding achievement, each student received a certificate and a $100 gift.

Volpe is an Honors College student, concentrating in creative writing and literature and minoring in anthropology. For more than two years, she has been a design editor of the student literary magazine Font. She has also served on the executive board of the student-run Hofstra English Society. A member of the sigma Tau Delta English honor society, she was also awarded an Honors College Undergraduate Research Assistantship to work with Hofstra’s Center for Public Archaeology.

