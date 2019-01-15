REMINDERS

NAMI Mental Health Support Group, 6 to 7:30 p.m. the last Tuesday of each month at the Wyoming County Special Needs Association (the log cabin building), 636 Route 29 North, Tunkhannock. Open to people with mental health issues, as well as family members and caregivers.

Alzheimer’s Association of Greater PA support group meetings, 7 to 8 p.m. the last Tuesday of every month at Elan Gardens, 465 Venard Road, Clarks Summit. Info: call Rhonda Fallk at 570-585-8099 or Rita Fenton at 570-586-0179.

Families Helping Families, 7 to 8:30 p.m. each Wednesday at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Facilitators provide an educational series and support group for teens and their families affected by substance abuse. Co-sponsored by the Clear Brook Foundation.

Insulin Pump Support Group, 6 to 8:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Are you using or thinking of using an insulin pump to manage your diabetes? Join insulin pump users in a group setting to share and talk about your experiences.

BOOK SALES, MARKETS & VENDOR FAIRS

Book Signing and Conversations Concerning Autism, 12:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit.Author Kate Foley will present her book “You May Never Be French” for signing and will be joined by members of local organizations for discussions about raising autistic children.

FOOD SALES & MEAL FUNDRAISERS

Pyrohy/Pierogy Sale, 2 to 6 p.m. Jan. 26 at St. Vladimir Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church’s parish center, 428 N. 7th Ave., Scranton. The cost is $7 per dozen for the homemade potato and cheese pierogies. Advance orders must be placed by Jan. 22 by calling 570-342-3749.

CLASSES, WORKSHOPS & LECTURES

Latin Language Club, 1 to 3 p.m. each Friday at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Discuss and study uses of classical Latin Language using grammar, historical and everyday phrases of Latin. Beginners are welcome to the club.

Campaign School 2019, 8 a.m. Jan. 26 in McShane Executive Center of the University of Scranton’s Brennan Hall. Learn the essentials of running for local government office from the petition process to organizing your campaign to effective use of media. Fees vary. Info: 570-941-7431 or jean.harris@scranton.edu.

Math & Science Club, 4:15 to 5 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Each month, there will be different activities and challenges to complete. This after school club is all about the fun in STEM!

Homeschoolers at the Library, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 31 at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Homeschooling parents may bring their children to a fun, educational program to enrich their home learning experience. They event, for students in grades kindergarten through sixth, will include hands-on projects, stories, short videos, and more.

CHILDREN’S & TEENS’ EVENTS

Teen Reading Lounge, 4:15 to 5 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. The activities will include a book discussion, artsy project, and lots of snacks. This month the book is Your Name, Volume 1 by Makoto Shinkai. For students in grades fifth through twelfth.

If You Give A Mouse A Cookie, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. The evening of family story time will feature Cookie Mouse and friends.

OTHER COMMUNITY EVENTS

Star Wars Family Bingo, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Enjoy Star Wars-themed BINGO, prizes, food, activities, and more. Sponsored by the Abington Business and Professionals Association.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_ABJ-Calendars-4.jpg