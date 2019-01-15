CLINTON TWP. — Members of the Lackawanna Trail Board of Education presented the football team with a plaque to recognize the squad’s District 2 Class A championship and trip to the state title game in Hershey during a regular meeting Jan. 14 at the high school’s First National Bank Auditorium.

“They fought through adverse weather conditions and played their hearts out,” Board President David Thorne said. “They also brought a community together and became a rallying point for this community.”

Members of the board of education and those in the audience gave the team, cheerleaders and band members a round of applause for their efforts throughout the season.

Members of the board also presented representatives from the Factoryville Fire Company with a plaque for its years of dedicated service to the Lackawanna Trail School District.

Most recently, the fire department organized a welcome home parade for the Lions football team after the PIAA Class A football title game.

“Any time we have events at this school, whether it’s graduation, large sporting events or bonfires, the Factoryville Fire Company has been there for us,” Thorne said. “They are kind of unsung heroes; they’ve done so much to support Trail and this community.”

As part of Pennsylvania School Board Appreciation Month, students in the Lackawanna Trail Elementary Center created posters, which are displayed in the library, with quotes that represent the board’s dedication to us, according to Elementary Center Principal Brian Kearney.

Per Lackawanna Trail High School Principal Mark Murphy, Ph.D., members of the student council have invited members of the board to School Board Appreciation Day at the high school on Thursday, Feb. 7. A building tour will start at 11 a.m. and lunch will be served by the Family and Consumer Science classes at noon.

Murphy added the board of education will be recognized for its service to the community and school district during the boys basketball game against Montrose on Tuesday, Feb. 5

Members of the board voted 9-0 to approve a resolution pursuant to Act 1 of 2001, indicating the Lackawanna Trail School District will not raise the rate of tax support of its public schools for the 2018-2019 fiscal year more than the index established by the Department of Education for the district of 3 percent.

Members of the board voted 9-0 to acknowledge the resignation of Harry Powell as Language Arts chair, athletic director, equipment manager and golf coach, all effective June 30, 2019.

Members of the board also voted 9-0 to acknowledge the retirement request from a teaching position submitted by Harry Powell, effective at the conclusion of the 2018-2019 school year.

Members of the board voted 9-0 to approve Ray Oswald as a bus driver. All his clearances are on file.

Lackawanna Trail Board of Education member Adrian Bianchi presented representatives from the Factoryville Fire Company with a plaque for its years of dedicated service to the school district. From left, are William Fiorini, EMS Captain; Martin Reynolds, Fire Company President; Brian Gow, Assistant Fire Chief; Bianchi; and David Thorne, Board of Education President. Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal Lackawanna Trail Board of Education President David Thorne presented representatives from the Lackawanna Trail football team with a plaque in recognition of the squad's District 2 Class A championship and trip to the state title game. From left, are Board of Education Secretary Kevin Mulhern, Thorne, Nate Rolka, Noah Coleman and Jordan Edwards. Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal

By Robert Tomkavage rtomkavage@timesleader.com