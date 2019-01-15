RANSOM TWP. — Joshua Cadora, 19, embraced the grind of Advanced Individual Training (AIT) in the United States Army and has experienced a feeling of fulfillment.

Cadora, a 2018 Abington Heights High School grad, spent a month and a half in the Army before Christmas exodus.

“I wanted to be part of something bigger and have more of a sense of purpose,” Cadora said. “It took all my fears away and I’m stronger physically. I’ve learned spiritual fitness and the Army values.”

During his time home, Cadora stopped by Abington Heights High School to visit with teachers and administrators who supported him throughout his high school days.

“There was a lot of support at Abington Heights,” he said. “That definitely solidified my choice to join (the military).”

He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends during his exodus.

“I’ve taken a minute to realize what I’ve left behind,” Cadora said. “These are the people who I’m going to be fighting for later on and I know it’s worth it because they’re still supporting me even though I’ve been gone.”

Cadora is committed to serving in the Army for three years and 20 weeks during his current contract.

“If I’m lucky, I’ll hit non-commissioned officer by the end of my contract and I’ll be able to lead less experience soldiers down the right path because, as a private right now, I know how hard it is to stay on track with everything.”

Although it’s been a big adjustment, Cadora has adapted to the strict discipline of the Army.

“They re-teach you how to do every single thing that you’re used to doing as a civilian,” he said. “You learn how to do it faster and more efficiently.”

According to Cadora, there is an immediate bond formed between troops during training.

“You see somebody and they’re wearing the same uniform as you,” he said. “You instantly know they’re going through the same things and you trust them. They’re your battle buddies and, even if you haven’t even introduced yourself to the person, you can rely on them anyway.”

Per Cadora, the importance of leadership is stressed heavily from the beginning of Army training.

“It’s burned into your mind,” he said. “The acronym LDRSHIP stands for loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity and personal courage. All those things are pretty much the building blocks for any good soldier.”

After the completion of training, Cadora is expected to be an armor crewman.

Cadora is the son of David and Susan Leo Kopko. He has a brother, Samuel Cadora, 20, and a sister, Gianna Cadora, 16.

Joshua Cadora eats chicken bacon honey mustard pizza from Rosario’s in Clarks Summit before returning to Fort Benning, George for Advanced Individual Training in the Army. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_ABJ-Local-Soldier-2.jpg.optimal.jpg Joshua Cadora eats chicken bacon honey mustard pizza from Rosario’s in Clarks Summit before returning to Fort Benning, George for Advanced Individual Training in the Army. Submitted photo Joshua Cadora and his mom, Susan Leo Kopko, share a moment before he returned to Fort Benning, Georgia for Advanced Individual Training in the Army. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_ABJ-Local-Soldier-3.jpg.optimal.jpg Joshua Cadora and his mom, Susan Leo Kopko, share a moment before he returned to Fort Benning, Georgia for Advanced Individual Training in the Army. Submitted photo Joshua Cadora, a 2018 Abington Heights graduate, with high school assistant principal Mark Lemoncelli. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_ABJ-Local-Soldier-1.jpg.optimal.jpg Joshua Cadora, a 2018 Abington Heights graduate, with high school assistant principal Mark Lemoncelli. Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal

By Robert Tomkavage rtomkavage@timesleader.com