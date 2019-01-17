HARRISBURG — State Sen. John Blake (D-Lackawanna/Luzerne/Monroe) announced he will again serve as the Democratic Chairman for the Senate Finance Committee in the 2019-20 legislative session.

Blake, who was also recently re-selected as a member Senate Democratic Leadership team in the role of Caucus Administrator, has served as the Finance Committee chair since 2013.

“It is an honor and privilege to continue serving our caucus as the chair of the Finance Committee where I will again be at the forefront of discussions on important and needed reforms to our state and municipal pension systems,” Blake said in a news release. “I am also very pleased to again serve on the Senate Appropriations Committee and for the first time to have a seat on the Senate Transportation Committee. These six committee assignments give our area an opportunity to be heard on issues central to our region and our Commonwealth.”

In addition to his committee chairmanship, Blake will also serve as a member of the Senate Appropriations; Community, Economic and Recreational Development; Local Government; Transportation; and Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committees.

The Senate returns to session on Monday, Jan. 28.