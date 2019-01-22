CLARKS SUMMIT — Several parents of students at Waverly Elementary School attended the Jan. 16 Abington Heights School Board meeting to voice concerns regarding the possible redistricting of students from Waverly Elementary School to Clarks Summit Elementary School due to space constraints at Waverly.

Erica Gallagher and Jennifer Snyder, both of South Abington Township, and Kristen Strong, of Clarks Summit, questioned whether the district would need to move additional students in the future should the trend continue, questioned how many times the same area should be redistricted and expressed safety concerns should bus routes be changed.

While Abington Heights Superintendent Michael Mahon, Ph.D., appreciates the feedback, he believes redistricting must be done to ensure all students are treated equally in the classroom.

“While we have the commitment to all our elementary students in three of our schools not to have classes exceed 26 at the start of the year, we cannot deliver on that commitment at Waverly anymore,” Mahon said. “If we don’t make that change, the only students who would be treated differently would be those at Waverly. We’re trying to advance a plan that helps Waverly students who are disadvantaged now by the lack of capacity in their building.”

Per Mahon, since 2015, Waverly Elementary’s enrollment has gone up 30 percent or 84 students and Clarks Summit Elementary, over that same period, has declined by 12 percent or 45 students.

“At Waverly, we have no classrooms left,” he said. “If the trend continues, there will be 30 kids in a third grade class and nothing we can do. Clearly, the problem could be solved by adding an addition to the building, however while we have too small of a capacity at Waverly, we have excess capacity in our other buildings, most especially at Clarks Summit Elementary.

“We’re trying to address an obvious problem with capacity while doing it in a way that has the least negative impact on our families.”

Mahon proposed sending 50 to 100 students from Waverly Elementary to Clarks Summit Elementary, but said a final decision won’t be made until April

“I’ve had some excellent conversations with the Waverly community,” he said. “My sincere hope is that this will be an ongoing conversation. No final plan exists, but I want to be committed to presenting a detailed plan to the board and public by the very beginning of March.

“Everyone will have the opportunity to review it, offer insight and concerns or support. My thought is that the board would have the March work session, the March regular meeting and the April work session, and then come to a decision by the April regular meeting to bring this issue to a close.”

Mahon added that kindergarten registration will be suspended in the district while the issue is ongoing.

By Robert Tomkavage rtomkavage@timesleader.com