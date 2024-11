PennDOT District 4 and American Red Cross will sponsor a blood drive from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Jan. 29 at 55 Keystone Industrial Park. The public is invited to attend. Those interested may visit redcrossblood.org and enter PennDOT Dunmore to schedule an appointment. From left, Theodore Ritsick, James May, Tiffany Brown, American Red Cross; Chris Tomasewski and Nancy Anderson.

