HANOVER TWP. — The Northeastern Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center (NEPIRC) announced the addition of two staff members, Janelle Farkas, Industrial Engineer, and Sheree Klemow, Marketing & Events Coordinator.

In the role of Marketing & Events Coordinator, Klemow will increase awareness of NEPIRC’s mission of providing state-of-the-art training, innovation and technical assistance to keep business growth and vitality in the region. Klemow will draw upon more than 20 years of experience in all aspects of branding, multi-media marketing communications, advertising, social media and public relations, as well as expertise in brand advancement, business development and work with non-profits. Most recently, Klemow served as the Business Development Manager for a General Motors affiliate, where she grew business through special marketing initiatives, advertising, website and social media and special events.

Earlier, Klemow served as the Director of Public Information and writer/editor for a local public broadcasting company and coordinated on-air fundraising for campaigns.

Klemow attended the SI Newhouse School of Public Communications of Syracuse University for graduate work in advertising and broadcasting and received her Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Rochester.

As a NEPIRC Industrial Engineer, Farkas will provide seminars, workshops, and consulting services to regional manufacturers and other NEPIRC clients.

Farkas specializes in Six Sigma, statistical analysis, continuous improvement strategy, data strategy, design and implementation of operational metrics, and Lean Enterprise.

Earlier in her career, Farkas worked in a variety of engineering capacities at Tobyhanna Army Depot. During that time, she used a wide range of technical, change management, and leadership skills to create meaningful organizational shifts. By leading a project that resulted in $1.2 million of financial benefit, Farkas obtained her Department of the Army Lean Six Sigma Black Belt (LSSBB) Certification. She is also a certified Project Management Professional (PMP) and Engineer in Training (EIT).

Farkas received her Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial Engineering with a minor in Industrial and Organizational Psychology from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. She will graduate with her Master’s Degree in Engineering Management from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in May 2019.

NEPIRC is a not-for-profit consultancy that provides world-class professional services exclusively to manufacturers throughout northeastern and northern Pennsylvania. NEPIRC works with manufacturing clients on consultative engagements designed to address their unique challenges and maximize their profitability.

NEPIRC’s primary services focus on business growth, operational excellence, industry certifications, leadership development, and business strategy and development.