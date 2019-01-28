Abington-area residents in the news

Locals graduate from Wilkes

WILKES-BARRE — Abington-area students are among 384 students at Wilkes University who completed their degree requirements at the conclusion of the fall 2018 semester.

They are:

• Christopher Hall, of Clarks Summit, Master of Science in Education

• Victoria Jones, of South Abington Township, Doctor of Education in Education Leadership/Curriculum & Instruction

• Caitlyn McAndrew, of Clarks Summit, Master of Science in Education

• Micheal Migliori, of Factoryville, Master of Science in Education

• Kelly Nieroda, of Clarks Summit, Master of Science in Education

• Alicia Ross, of Clarks Summit, Master of Science in Education

• Emily Saslo, of Clarks Green, Master of Science in Education

• Krista Tully, of Clarks Summit, Master of Science in Education

Dalton named to dean’s list

ALLENTOWN — Samuel Arnold, of Dalton, was named to the dean’s list at Muhlenberg College for the fall 2018 semester.

To earn this academic achievement, students must earn a GPA of 3.50 or higher for the term.

Three named to dean’s list

BETHLEHEM — Three Abington-area residents are among 732 students to the Dean’s Honor List for the fall 2018 semester at Moravian College. Students who carry three or more course units during the fall or spring term and attain a GPA for the term of 3.50 or higher are placed on the Dean’s Honor List.

They are:

• Carly Danoski, of Clarks Summit

• Emma Marion, of South Abington Township

• Morgan Reiner, of Clarks Summit

Stangline named to dean’s list

CEDARVILLE, OH — Cedarville University student Brianna Stangline of Scott Township, whose major is Psychology, was named to the Cedarville University Dean’s List for fall 2018. This recognition required Stangline to maintain a 3.5 GPA for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Zolin named to dean’s list

Alexandra Zolin, of South Abington Township, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2018 semester at Pennsylvania State University, University Park. Zolin is majoring in Broadcast Journalism and French. She is a 2018 graduate of Abington Heights High School.

To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better and be a full time student.

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or news@theabingtonjournal.com.

