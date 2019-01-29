Abington Journal community calendar for the week of January 30

REMINDERS

NAMI Mental Health Support Group, 6 to 7:30 p.m. the last Tuesday of each month at the Wyoming County Special Needs Association (the log cabin building), 636 Route 29 North, Tunkhannock. Open to people with mental health issues, as well as family members and caregivers.

Alzheimer’s Association of Greater PA support group meetings, 7 to 8 p.m. the last Tuesday of every month at Elan Gardens, 465 Venard Road, Clarks Summit. Info: call Rhonda Fallk at 570-585-8099 or Rita Fenton at 570-586-0179.

Families Helping Families, 7 to 8:30 p.m. each Wednesday at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Facilitators provide an educational series and support group for teens and their families affected by substance abuse. Co-sponsored by the Clear Brook Foundation.

Insulin Pump Support Group, 6 to 8:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Are you using or thinking of using an insulin pump to manage your diabetes? Join insulin pump users in a group setting to share and talk about your experiences.

CLASSES, WORKSHOPS & LECTURES

Latin Language Club, 1 to 3 p.m. each Friday at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Discuss and study uses of classical Latin Language using grammar, historical and everyday phrases of Latin. Beginners are welcome to the club.

Homeschoolers at the Library, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 31 at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Homeschooling parents may bring their children to a fun, educational program to enrich their home learning experience. They event, for students in grades kindergarten through sixth, will include hands-on projects, stories, short videos, and more.